Here's the thing: We can't always control our skin. Understatement of the year, right? But really. We can do our best to protect it with various products, sun hats and by drinking a lot of water, but there is always going to be an unexpected factor ready to screw things up. It could be the weather, a makeup product, hormones, stress, a lack of sleep or…just about anything else on the entire planet.