Eyelid Bite Victim Wants Lash Tech to Pay for Medical Bills

By TMZ Staff
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelsey Salmon wants the lash tech whose dog bit off her eyelid to take responsibility, starting with covering a mountain of medical bills -- but instead, she says the woman's ducking her. Kelsey tells us the lash tech hasn't reached out to her even…

Health
Atlanta Woman Demands Lash Tech Pay Medical Bills After Alleged Chihuahua Attack

Kelsey Salmon wanted her lashes done for her birthday and instead walked away with thousands in medical bills, TMZ reports. The 23-year-old Atlanta woman says her eyelash technician, a licensed beautician who specializes in applying false lashes on clients, blocked her on Instagram after the tech’s chihuahua jumped Salmon, ripping her eyelid off in the process. “She has not reached out or checked in on me at all,” Salmon said to TMZ. Salmon says she’s not asking for much, just for the tech to take responsibility and pay for her medical bills, which Salmon estimated could be anywhere between $20k-$30k.
