The Atlanta Hawks are 31-10 with Bogdan Bogdanovic in the lineup since he returned from an avulsion fracture in his right knee that sidelined him for 25 games. Bogdanovic’s return also coincides with when Nate McMillan became the team’s interim head coach. Those two changes propelled the Hawks to the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and now have Atlanta up 1-0 in a second-round series against the top-seeded team in the East, the Philadelphia 76ers.