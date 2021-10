Paulo Costa came in a ridiculous 20+ pounds overweight for his fight tonight with Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 41. Originally scheduled to be at the middleweight 185 pound limit it was moved to a catch weight of 195. This was after Paulo Costa casually and somewhat dismissively – maybe proudly – told the media he couldn’t make 185. It would later become clear that he wasn’t even going to try and at one point began to sickeningly shift the focus to Vettori possibly not wanting to fight him because he was over the weight limit. Costa got raked over the coals on social media for every ignorant thing he said and deservedly so. Still, Marvin gamely and maybe stupidly accepted the fight.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO