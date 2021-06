The current Nigeria’s state of the union has been a subject of national discourse. While many attributed it to leadership, some viewed it differently. To this school of thought, the absence of consensus by major political actors on issues piloted by interests in my opinion is contributory in escalating the situation. The assessment of leadership should not be analysed based on competence of the occupant of the power machine but also the support of the major stake holders who mould the opinions of citizens about national issues affecting their well-being. The charisma of a leader is not enough to deliver without complimentary support from the political environment. These support can be moral, physical or body languages. Nigeria is a multicultural society driven communal values where elites are considered community investments, they shape and influence opinions positively or otherwise depending on how it favours their interests.