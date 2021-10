UFC fans, rejoice. Watchable UFC cards have made their return for our viewing pleasure. We are coming off back-to-back absolute snoozers. Dern vs. Rodriguez and Ladd vs. Dumont, which headlined the last two weekends, respectively, were unbearable for even the most diehard UFC fan. I would even go as far as to call four of the last five UFC cards, the exception being UFC 266, extremely dissatisfying to view.

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO