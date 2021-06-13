Queen Elizabeth repeats a drab coat for her modified Trooping the Colour parade

Queen Elizabeth is apparently coping with the death of her husband of 70 years, Prince Philip, with a little help from her “favorite” daughter-in-law, Sophie Wessex. Her son Prince Edward's wife has become one of the Queen's closest confidantes and has taken it upon herself to make sure the monarch is well looked-after since the Duke of Edinburgh's passing two months ago, according to The Sun. A “courtier” told the outlet, “If you’re asking who is Her Majesty’s favorite child, it’s none of them, it’s her daughter-in-law.” Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe seconded that statement, explaining that, “Sophie Wessex has emerged as the Queen’s unlikely ‘rock’ as the monarch adjusts to life without Prince Philip. Prince Edward’s wife has—according to sources—made it her personal mission to ensure Her Majesty is fully supported by the family.” Larcombe went on to highlight that “Since the Duke’s death in April, Sophie has driven the 10 miles from her Bagshot Park home to Windsor Castle every few days and most weekends to spend socially-distanced time with Her Majesty. And on days she can’t get there in person, the Duchess of Wessex has made a point of calling her mother-in-law at least once a day.”