Queen Elizabeth repeats a drab coat for her modified Trooping the Colour parade

By Kaiser
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall me crazy, but I really don’t understand why Queen Elizabeth insisted on doing a modified Trooping the Colour parade two years in a row. Obviously, the traditional Trooping parade could not go ahead during the pandemic, because it’s one of the big tourism draws and thousands of people line the streets…

Queen Elizabeth
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Trooping the colour - live: Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her ‘official’ birthday with a parade

The Queen is celebrating her “official” birthday with a military parade at Windsor Castle.This year’s Trooping the Colour will depart from tradition, as the annual ceremony is usually held on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace.In keeping with coronavirus restrictions, the number of military personnel taking part in the birthday parade will be scaled back.Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Kent, will join her for the celebration in place of her late husband, Prince Philip.The duke has previously accompanied the Queen during the parade in 2013 when Philip was unable to attend because he was recovering from surgery.
WorldBBC

Trooping the Colour: Highlights of Queen's birthday parade at Windsor Castle

Trooping the Colour: Highlights of Queen's birthday parade at Windsor Castle. The Queen's official birthday has been marked with a scaled-back celebration for a second year, due to Covid-19. This year's Trooping the Colour saw a reduced parade in the grounds of Windsor Castle, rather than in central London, led...
U.K.westplainsdailyquill.net

After charming leaders, Queen Elizabeth sits back for parade

LONDON (AP) — Fresh from charming leaders at the Group of Seven summit, Queen Elizabeth II was back at her residence at Windsor Castle on Saturday to view a military parade to mark her official …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
thegirlsun.com

Queen wears rare aquamarine brooch to watch Trooping of the Colour for official birthday

The Trooping of the Colour parade takes place every year to mark the monarch’s official birthday. Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 95th birthday back in April, but a British monarch’s official birthday always happens in June. The brooch’s central aquamarine is bright blue and rectangular. It also features other smaller...
AnimalsDigital Courier

Queen Elizabeth gifted corgi

Queen Elizabeth has been gifted a corgi by her son Prince Andrew. The British monarch - who tragically lost her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April at the age of 99 - has reportedly been given a pet pooch by her son and his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
Worldgranthshala.com

Queen looks radiant in a recycled dove grey coat with yellow accents and a pleated floral hat as she attends Trooping the Colour to mark her 95th birthday

The Queen recycled a dove gray ensemble with yellow accents today for her official birthday celebration at Windsor Castle in the traditional Trooping of the Color ceremony. Her Majesty, 95, looked radiant in the smart ensemble – a departure from her usual bright color palette – which she teamed with her usual black Launar handbag and black patent leather shoes with silver buckles.
Cakes101 WIXX

Queen Elizabeth Cuts Her Birthday Cake With A Sword

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 95th birthday on Saturday by cutting her cake . . . with a SWORD. At one point, one of her aides tried to tell her there was a knife she could use, and she replied, “I know there is” . . . then kept on rolling with the sword. Although she did need some help from CAMILLA PARKER BOWLES.
case.edu

Sail the seas with Queen Elizabeth I, her spies and privateers in upcoming remote course

Interested in following along with Queen Elizabeth I, her swashbuckling mariners, and devious spies as they use double agents and codes to lay the foundation for pirating and international espionage? Join Betty Zak, instructor of lifelong learning, for this upcoming remote course offered with the generous support of the Association for Continuing Education.
Vanity Fair

Queen Elizabeth's “Favorite” Daughter-in-Law Sophie Wessex Has Become Her “Rock” Since Prince Philip's Death, Insiders Claim

Queen Elizabeth is apparently coping with the death of her husband of 70 years, Prince Philip, with a little help from her “favorite” daughter-in-law, Sophie Wessex. Her son Prince Edward's wife has become one of the Queen's closest confidantes and has taken it upon herself to make sure the monarch is well looked-after since the Duke of Edinburgh's passing two months ago, according to The Sun. A “courtier” told the outlet, “If you’re asking who is Her Majesty’s favorite child, it’s none of them, it’s her daughter-in-law.” Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe seconded that statement, explaining that, “Sophie Wessex has emerged as the Queen’s unlikely ‘rock’ as the monarch adjusts to life without Prince Philip. Prince Edward’s wife has—according to sources—made it her personal mission to ensure Her Majesty is fully supported by the family.” Larcombe went on to highlight that “Since the Duke’s death in April, Sophie has driven the 10 miles from her Bagshot Park home to Windsor Castle every few days and most weekends to spend socially-distanced time with Her Majesty. And on days she can’t get there in person, the Duchess of Wessex has made a point of calling her mother-in-law at least once a day.”