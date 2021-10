UFC superstar Conor McGregor sent a message to his longtime rival Nate Diaz on social media, reminding him to “know who made you.”. McGregor and Diaz fought twice back in 2016. In their first meeting at UFC 196 in March 2016, Diaz pulled off an incredible upset when he submitted McGregor in the second round. In the rematch at UFC 202 in August 2016, McGregor got revenge when he won a majority decision in what was an all-out war between the two rivals. In the five years since then, we have been rumored to get a trilogy fight at points, but so far we haven’t seen it. That being said, both McGregor and Diaz still continue to take shots at each other on social media.

