New Milford, CT

Letter: Walk in preserve fun, informative

newmilfordspectrum.com
 9 days ago

A big thank you to Cathy Hagadorn and Michael Grouver for hosting the Native Meadows Preserve Walk on Saturday, June 6 (CT Trails Day). The participants learned about flora, fauna and plants and their relationship to the habitat along our very own Housatonic River and Native Meadows Preserve. Cathy and Michael showed their depth of knowledge, yet relayed information in a meaningful, easy-to-understand way. It was fun and opened my eyes to the extensive beauty right here in downtown New Milford!

www.newmilfordspectrum.com
New Milford, CT
Connecticut Lifestyle
New Milford, CT
#Ct#The Native Meadows#Native Meadows Preserve
