Live Updates: Man City Players at the European Championships Including England vs Croatia and Netherlands vs Ukraine

By City Xtra
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3WDu_0aSuEuCF00

How many fixtures could involve City players today?

Three fixtures on Sunday have the chance to involve Manchester City players, as all of England, the Netherlands, and Ukraine open their respective accounts at the delayed 2020 European Championships.

England 1-0 Croatia (Full-Time) - European Championships, Group D

Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (Full-Time) - European Championships, Group C

Brazil 3-0 Venezuela (Full-Time) - Copa America, Group B

Which Man City players are confirmed to be in today?

Six of Manchester City's first-team stars had the opportunity to partake in international action on Sunday afternoon.

England: Manchester City's representatives with Gareth Southgate's side all started on Sunday, with Kyle Walker and John Stones starting in defence and Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden as part of the attacking line.

Netherlands: Nathan Aké is a named substitute against Ukraine.

Ukraine: As expected, Oleksandr Zinchenko starts for his country against the Netherlands.

Brazil: Gabriel Jesus started for Brazil, while Ederson was named among the substitutes.

How did Manchester City's players get on in their respective fixtures?

England: Phil Foden played 71 minutes for England in his first ever major tournament, and almost made his mark on the game early on, striking the post. Both Kyle Walker and John Stones completed the full 90 minutes while securing a clean sheet.

Most notably, Raheem Sterling scored England's opening goal at the European Championships, putting his nation ahead against Croatia just before the hour mark at Wembley. The Manchester City winger also featured as England captain for a large share of the closing exchanges.

Netherlands: Nathan Ake featured as a second-half substitute, and provided the match-winning assist in a dramatic 3-2 win for his nation over Ukraine.

Ukraine: Oleksandr Zinchenko featured for the full 90 minutes from central midfield.

Brazil: Gabriel Jesus featured for 85 minutes in Brazil's 3-0 win over Venezuela in their Copa America opener, while Ederson was an unused substitute.

When can Manchester City's players next be seen in international action?

The next opportunity to catch some of Manchester City's first-team stars in action is on Monday night, with just one game showcasing Pep Guardiola's talent.

Spain vs Sweden (20:00 GMT) - European Championships, Group E

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

