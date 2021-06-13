News quiz for week of June 6

1. A federal judge overturned a 30-year-old law banning assault weapons in which state, saying it was a “failed experiment” that deprived citizens of their Second Amendment rights?

A . New York.

B . Florida.

C . Texas.

D . California.

2. The Celebrity Millennium cruise ship, the first major sea cruise since the pandemic shut down cruise operations worldwide, billed itself as a fully vaccinated cruise. But two passengers tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolated on board as the ship returned to port where?

A . Port Canaveral.

B . St. Maarten.

C . Puerto Vallarta.

D . Honolulu.

3. Which country banned Twitter after the social media service deleted a tweet by its president threating secessionist groups that had attacked government offices?

A . Nigeria.

B . Syria.

C . Iraq.

D . India.

4. The United States commemorated D-Day, which cost the lives o 4,414 Allied troops, including 2,501 Americans. For the second year, the ceremonies in France were sparsely attended due to COVID restrictions. How many years has it been since the assault that helped bring an end to WWII?

A . 75.

B . 76.

C . 77.

D . 78.

5. What did President Biden do last week that indicates he is not softening the administration’s stance against alleged security risks from companies that U.S. officials say are linked to China’s “military and industrial complex”?

A . Used an executive order to ban firms with ties to human trafficking.

B. Expanded the list of companies whose shares are off-limits to American investors.

C . Added more tariffs on Chinese exports.

D . Blocked new students from entering U.S. university research departments.

6. What is DarkSide?

A . A private commerce group that is financing China’s most recent space explorations to the moon.

B . The new musical genre that evolved out of tragic events that occurred during the current coronavirus pandemic.

C . The new name of the group formerly known as QAnon, which rebranded itself after the Jan. 6 disturbance at the U.S. Capitol.

D . The gang behind the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, a group that offers “ransomware as a service,” charging a fee so that malware developers can hack into a business and halt commerce until a ransom is paid.

7. In his first international visit since becoming president, Joe Biden will visit three countries. He started the trip in Great Britain and will end with a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland. Which country will he visit in between?

A . Germany.

B . France.

C . Belgium.

D . Italy.

8. An exhibition between Floyd Mayweather, one of the best boxers of all time, and social media star Logan Paul was scheduled in Florida. How did the bout end?

A . No knockouts, no winner.

B . Mayweather knocked out Paul.

C . Paul knocked out Mayweather.

D . Fight was suspended due to COVID.

9. The Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug for the treatment of what ailment, the first time in two decades that a drug was approved for this disease?

A . Polio.

B . Leukemia.

C . Alzheimer’s disease.

D . Gout.

10. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced he would be traveling to space soon on a flight conducted by Blue Origin, his rocket company. He will be on board with whom?

A . NASA director Bill Nelson (former astronaut).

B. His brother Mark.

C . Sen. Mark Kelly (former astronaut).

D. British billionaire Richard Branson (founder of space company Virgin Galactic).

Answers : 1. (D); 2. (B); 3. (A); 4. (C); 5. (B); 6. (D); 7. (C); 8. (A); 9. (C); 10. (B)