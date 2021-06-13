Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

News quiz for week of June 6

By Compiled by Kathy Laskowski, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ywsY_0aSuEtJW00
News quiz for week of June 6

1. A federal judge overturned a 30-year-old law banning assault weapons in which state, saying it was a “failed experiment” that deprived citizens of their Second Amendment rights?

A . New York.

B . Florida.

C . Texas.

D . California.

2. The Celebrity Millennium cruise ship, the first major sea cruise since the pandemic shut down cruise operations worldwide, billed itself as a fully vaccinated cruise. But two passengers tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolated on board as the ship returned to port where?

A . Port Canaveral.

B . St. Maarten.

C . Puerto Vallarta.

D . Honolulu.

3. Which country banned Twitter after the social media service deleted a tweet by its president threating secessionist groups that had attacked government offices?

A . Nigeria.

B . Syria.

C . Iraq.

D . India.

4. The United States commemorated D-Day, which cost the lives o 4,414 Allied troops, including 2,501 Americans. For the second year, the ceremonies in France were sparsely attended due to COVID restrictions. How many years has it been since the assault that helped bring an end to WWII?

A . 75.

B . 76.

C . 77.

D . 78.

5. What did President Biden do last week that indicates he is not softening the administration’s stance against alleged security risks from companies that U.S. officials say are linked to China’s “military and industrial complex”?

A . Used an executive order to ban firms with ties to human trafficking.

B. Expanded the list of companies whose shares are off-limits to American investors.

C . Added more tariffs on Chinese exports.

D . Blocked new students from entering U.S. university research departments.

6. What is DarkSide?

A . A private commerce group that is financing China’s most recent space explorations to the moon.

B . The new musical genre that evolved out of tragic events that occurred during the current coronavirus pandemic.

C . The new name of the group formerly known as QAnon, which rebranded itself after the Jan. 6 disturbance at the U.S. Capitol.

D . The gang behind the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, a group that offers “ransomware as a service,” charging a fee so that malware developers can hack into a business and halt commerce until a ransom is paid.

7. In his first international visit since becoming president, Joe Biden will visit three countries. He started the trip in Great Britain and will end with a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland. Which country will he visit in between?

A . Germany.

B . France.

C . Belgium.

D . Italy.

8. An exhibition between Floyd Mayweather, one of the best boxers of all time, and social media star Logan Paul was scheduled in Florida. How did the bout end?

A . No knockouts, no winner.

B . Mayweather knocked out Paul.

C . Paul knocked out Mayweather.

D . Fight was suspended due to COVID.

9. The Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug for the treatment of what ailment, the first time in two decades that a drug was approved for this disease?

A . Polio.

B . Leukemia.

C . Alzheimer’s disease.

D . Gout.

10. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced he would be traveling to space soon on a flight conducted by Blue Origin, his rocket company. He will be on board with whom?

A . NASA director Bill Nelson (former astronaut).

B. His brother Mark.

C . Sen. Mark Kelly (former astronaut).

D. British billionaire Richard Branson (founder of space company Virgin Galactic).

Answers : 1. (D); 2. (B); 3. (A); 4. (C); 5. (B); 6. (D); 7. (C); 8. (A); 9. (C); 10. (B)

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Celebrity Millennium#Twitter#Allied#Americans#Covid#Chinese#The Colonial Pipeline#Russian#Blue Origin#D British#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
Country
Belgium
Country
U.K.
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
Country
Syria
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
News Break
Celebrities
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 2:04 p.m. EDT

GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ expansive elections and voting bill is heading for all but certain rejection late Tuesday in a key Senate test vote, providing a dramatic example of Republicans’ use of the filibuster to block legislation and forcing hard questions for Democrats over next steps. The far-reaching proposal, at nearly 900 pages, is viewed by backers as the civil rights issue of the era, legislation that is suddenly of the highest priority after the 2020 election as states impose restrictive new laws that could make it more difficult to vote. In the evenly split Senate, Republicans are united in opposition, seeing the bill as federal overreach and denying Democrats the 60 votes that would be needed to overcome the filibuster and begin debate.
POTUSCNN

June 11 coronavirus news

California revises health orders ahead of next week's reopening. With California set to fully reopen on June 15, the state will drop its stay-at-home order and is revising health directives as it begins to roll back most pandemic-related executive orders, Gov. Gavin Newsom said. A new health order will go...
ChinaRed Bluff Daily News

Rockets and ransomware in the news this week

There’s lots of stuff happening in the world. Just a few weeks ago we were wondering where China’s space junk was going to land. The chances were small that it would hit anything significant. After all, the world is mostly ocean. Of course, there are fishing boats and freighters out there. (Probably no cruise ships yet, because of COVID.) But a big piece of space junk traveling at terminal velocity could certainly spoil your day if you happened to be under it when it landed. But nowhere is 100% safe. If you stay at home, you can get killed sitting in your chair by an engine falling off a plane. It’s no fun being a statistic, unless it happens to be the lottery.
New York City, NYPosted by
HealthDay

Health Highlights: June 21, 2021

Investigation Starts in 5 States After Imported of Dog Develops Rabies. A public health investigation is underway in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey and New York after an imported rescue dog was found to have rabies. At least 12 people were exposed to the dog, which was among 33 dogs...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

United CEO: America could face a pilot shortage

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby tells "Axios on HBO" that America could be headed toward a pilot shortage, because "the military produces far fewer pilots today than they did ... in the Cold War era." Why it matters: The U.S. travel industry is roaring back, with leisure air travel exceeding...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

NewsNation hires Cherie Grzech from Fox News

NewsNation, the cable news network operated by Nexstar Media Inc., has hired veteran Fox News executive Cherie Grzech to oversee its day-to-day newsgathering and production efforts, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The network, which says it does not have a political bias, has reportedly struggled internally with how it...
Environmentraleightimes.com

Xinhua world news summary at 0030 GMT, June 22

WASHINGTON -- With strong winds and heavy rains, tropical storm Claudette roared off the coast of U.S. state North Carolina on Monday, after leaving at least 14 dead in southern U.S. state Alabama. "Tropical Storm #Claudette will exit off the NC coast this morning, with mostly sunny conditions expected behind...
Aerospace & Defensetravelawaits.com

American Airlines Canceling Scores Of Flights Through Mid-July

Staffing shortages, weather issues, and maintenance problems led American Airlines to cancel hundreds of flights over the weekend as the company deals with a huge uptick in demand this summer. According to the flight-tracking site Flight Aware, the airline canceled 123 flights Saturday, 190 flights Sunday, and 106 on Monday....
Traveladvisory.com

Around the nation: CDC downgrades its Covid-19 threat level for cruises

CDC on Thursday said that despite lowering its Covid-19 threat level for unvaccinated passengers on cruises from "very high" to "high," it still recommends unvaccinated people "avoid travel on cruise ships," in today's bite-sized hospital and health industry news from the District of Columbia, Georgia, and Michigan. District of Columbia:...
Travelwsgw.com

American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights as travel surges

In another blow for pandemic weary Americans eager to travel again, the country’s largest carrier, American Airlines, canceled hundreds of flights over Father’s Day weekend. Passengers sounded off on social media in response after pilot shortages, staff sickness and maintenance issues disrupted travel. One father, Ken Novak, said he has...
Dallas County, TXdmagazine.com

Leading Off (6/22/21)

COVID Update. Dallas County reported two deaths and 106 new cases yesterday (a two-day total). The average number of new daily cases for the last two-week period is 104; for the previous two-week period, it was 100. Encourage your friends to get vaccinated. In the United States, we’re now up to six “variants of concern”: alpha, delta, beta, gamma, B.1.427 epsilon, and B.1.429 epsilon. With a drop in demand for the vaccine(s), the county plans to close its Fair Park vaccination site July 17.
Washington StateWashingtonian.com

The 2021 Washington Women in Journalism Awards

PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor also moderates the network’s Washington Week and is a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC. Winner of the White House Correspondents’ Association’s Aldo Beckman Award for Overall Excellence in White House Coverage and named the National Association of Black Journalists’ 2020 Journalist of the Year, Alcindor previously worked as a national political reporter for the New York Times and a national breaking-news reporter for USA Today.
CurrenciesWTOP

Dollar lower

The U.S. dollar is lower against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.23 Canadian dollars, down from late Monday. And the dollar is trading at 20.37 Mexican pesos, down from late Monday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...