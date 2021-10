Marvin Vettori had some choice words — and gestures — for Paulo Costa following the official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 41 on Friday morning. Vettori and Costa have had an interesting week as several last-minute changes to the contracted weight class the fight was to be contested at continued to be made. Both men were supposed to meet at middleweight, but that shifted to a 195-pound catchweight after Costa revealed earlier this week that he was not going to make the 186-pound limit. Once negotiations between both teams were completed and contracts were signed for the new weight, yet another switch happened, and the fight would now be contested at light heavyweight.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO