Apple just launched the new Macbook Pro in 14″ and 16″ variants, with the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips inside. If you recently preordered one of these awesome machines, you might be interested in doing more than just work with them. The Macbook Pro is renowned for its excellent productivity capability and is the ideal laptop for creative professionals, but it can also play some pretty impressive games. While you may not be able to play everything you’re used to on a PC, you can play games with excellent graphics and have a lot of fun on a Mac. In fact, even the 13″ M1 Macbook Pro and Macbook Air are fully capable of handling lots of exciting games. In this guide we take a look at the best games for Mac that you can play right now.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO