Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Gabriel Arias' hitting keys Columbus Clippers win over the Iowa Cubs

Columbus Dispatch
 9 days ago

Previous game: Clippers 7, Cubs 1, Saturday at Iowa. Recap: Gabriel Arias went 3-for-4 with a home run in the Columbus' fifth win in six games. Connor Marabell also homered. The Clippers scored five runs in the second inning, keyed by Marabell's three-run homer. Arias homered in the third for a 6-1 lead. Iowa scored in the first on an RBI single by Taylor Gushue, but five Clippers pitchers shut the Cubs down the rest of the way. Iowa had four hits, none after the fifth inning.

www.dispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Gushue
Person
Gabriel Arias
Person
Homer
Person
Triston Mckenzie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Clippers#The Iowa Cubs#Clippers 7#Cubs 1#Double A Akron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBsanjosesun.com

Cubs get stellar pitching in 3-1 win over Padres

Joc Pederson and Sergio Alcantara hit solo homers Wednesday afternoon as the visiting Chicago Cubs defeated the San Diego Padres 3-1 in the rubber match of a three-game series. Chicago's Ian Happ scored the tie-breaking run from third on a seventh-inning, double-play grounder. Cubs starter Jake Arrieta held the Padres...
MLBdecaturradio.com

Davies Dominates In Cubs Win Over Padres

Zach Davies dominated his former team, tossing six scoreless innings in the Cubs 7-1 win over the Padres in San Diego. Anthony Rizzo, Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom all homered for Chicago. Wisdom went deep for the seventh time in his past nine games.
Wisconsin Statewsbtradio.com

South Bend Cubs post home win over Wisconsin, 7-5

South Bend’s comeback victories have become a routine this year, especially at Four Winds Field. Today the Cubs decided to start that process early. Wisconsin struck first, after an RBI single from Thomas Dillard plated the Timber Rattler shortstop David Hamilton in the first inning. But South Bend got the run back in the second, on Matt Burch’s first hit for South Bend. Burch took an 0-1 pitch deep into right field for a standup double that scored Yonathan Perlaza from first.
MLBNBC San Diego

Padres Strand 11, But End Slump in 9-4 Win Over Cubs

Manny Machado and Brian O’Grady each homered and had three RBIs to lead the San Diego Padres over the Chicago Cubs 9-4 on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series between National League contenders. Machado hit a solo home run and two sacrifice flies. O’Grady had a two-run...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Rizzo, Wisdom homer in Cubs' 7-1 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Zach Davies allowed just 1 hit in 6 scoreless innings, Anthony Rizzo homered and drove in 4 runs, and Patrick Wisdom went deep again for the Cubs as they defeated the San Diego Padres 7-1 Tuesday night. Willson Contreras also homered for the Cubs, who have beaten...
Des Moines, IAsunny95.com

Clippers 8, Cubs 5

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Clippers opened a six-game series with an 8-5 win over the Cubs at Principal Park Tuesday. It was only the second win in the last 13 games for Columbus and Iowa’s fifth straight loss.
Pine Plains, NYtricornernews.com

Bombers baseball lose to the Blazers, win over the Clippers

PINE PLAINS — After losing to Millbrook toward the end of May, the Stissing Mountain High School varsity baseball team launched the month of June with a victory over Germantown on Tuesday, June 1. For the team’s last game of May, the Pine Plains Bombers took on the Millbrook Blazers...
Sportssoutheastiowaunion.com

McClure helps Cardinal softball win over Columbus

ELDON — Nicoa McClure produced for Cardinal in a 10-0 win over the Wildcats. In the circle, she gave up four hits in the four inning game with three strikeouts. At the plate, she laced a triple and a single knocking in two runs. Columbus got two hits from Lily...
MLBsuperhits935.com

Cubs win their 5th straight game, 2-0 over the Cardinals

The Cubs extended their winning streak to five after sweeping the Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Chicago. Zach Davies tossed six-and-two-third scoreless innings for the win. Craig Kimbrel posted his 18th save. The Cubs' two runs came from an RBI single from Anthony Rizzo and a fielding error by Paul DeJong. The Cubs remain tied with the Brewers for first place in the NL Central standings.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Rizzo, Pederson lead Cubs hit parade in bounce-back win over Cardinals

In the 100-plus years that Wrigley Field has hosted the Chicago Cubs, there have been dozens of memorable moments. The Sandberg Game. Babe Ruth's called shot. Kerry Wood striking out 20. Ernie Banks' 500th home run. Phillies 23, Cubs 22. "Let there be lights on 8/8/88." A 3-2 win over Cleveland in Game 5 of the 2016 World Series.
MLBwgnradio.com

Cubs hope to treat full-capacity crowd to win over Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs will try feed off the energy of a full house for a second straight day when they host the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. The Cubs rallied for an 8-5 victory over the Cardinals on Friday afternoon in the first game of full spectator capacity played at Wrigley Field this season.
Iowa Falls, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Metro roundup: Columbus scores 13-6 win over Iowa Falls-Alden

IOWA FALLS – Waterloo Columbus used an eight-run second inning to propel itself past Iowa Falls-Alden in a non-conference baseball tilt Friday, 13-6. The Sailors saw Alex Feldmann, Caden Hartz, Patrick Steele, Dallas Westhoff, Connor Knudtson and Jake Bradley all drove in runs. Carter Gallagher, Knudtson, Feldmann and Alex Purdy...
Spencer, WIonfocus.news

Big Innings Key to Win for Spencer over Loyal

Spencer (OnFocus) – Spencer used big innings to propel their way to a 14-12 Cloverbelt win over Loyal. Dominic Post led Spencer with three hits. David Keech is a math teacher in Wisconsin Rapids and public address announcer for Abbotsord High School. He officiates basketball, baseball, and softball in central Wisconsin. He has reported on amateur sports since 2011, known as 'KeechDaVoice.' David can be reached at [email protected]
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

Total Team Effort for Cubs in Win over Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Davies allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings, Anthony Rizzo homered and drove in four runs, and Patrick Wisdom went deep again for the Chicago Cubs as they defeated the San Diego Padres 7-1 Tuesday night. Willson Contreras also homered for the Cubs, who...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Dominic Smith Ends Slump, Powers Mets to Win Over Cubs

Whatever premonition it was that led Luis Rojas to move the struggling Dom Smith into the three-hole Monday night, the Mets’ manager should listen to it more. Mired in an 0-for-20 slump, Smith had his best game in weeks, finishing the day 2-3 with a walk, two runs scored and a fifth-inning solo home run to dead center. The left fielder was instrumental in Monday’s 5-2 win over the Cubs, the first time the Mets downed the Chicago North-siders at Citi Field since Terry Collins was patrolling the dugout.