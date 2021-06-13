MK Ben-Gvir Injured in Car Accident, Refused Hospitalization to Vote Against Bennett

After months of delay, the Lapid-Bennett government is expected to approve 3,144 housing units for Jews and 1,303 for Arabs in Area C next week. The construction permits were scheduled to be issued more than two months ago, for 2,223 units for Jews in the settlements and more than 800 for Arabs – all of them in the part of the liberated territories which is under complete Israeli control based on the Oslo accords. But the committee that issue construction permits in the Defense Ministry’s Civil Administration refused to convene following a directive from the employees’ union not to hold the meeting, to protest their wages and employment conditions.

