Second Nature by Nathaniel Rich; Under a White Sky by Elizabeth Kolbert review – Earth SOS

What does the climate crisis have to teach us? Are we listening to what the Earth is telling us, as planetary systems necessary for the maintenance of life continue to unravel? This question is central to how we might understand, conceptualize, teach, and engage with the multiple social-environmental crises that threaten humankind and the biosphere. Such problems span vast spatial and temporal scales, are inherently transdisciplinary, are rich with complex interconnections, and are centrally rooted in issues of justice and power. These problems invite us to acknowledge our indebtedness to multiple lifeforms and Earth systems over timescales small and large, and emphasize that, for example, Arctic ice melt and a drought in central India may be connected through complex causal links. It seems logical and necessary to engage in this act of deep listening as we ponder ways to live, teach, and be on our fraught planet.