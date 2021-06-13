Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Second Nature by Nathaniel Rich; Under a White Sky by Elizabeth Kolbert review – Earth SOS

The Guardian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most of history, humans have viewed wild places as threats to their existence. The wilderness is a godless domain, “a thirsty and waterless land, with its venomous snakes and scorpions”, says the Old Testament. Only recently have we realised we had the story backwards. It is nature that has...

www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Kolbert
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Mark Ruffalo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Oceans#Eco#White Sky#Tasmanian#Covid#Dupont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Posted by
sevendaysvt

Art Review: "Together: Nature Unites Us," Elizabeth Billings, Nature Conservancy Natural Areas

Artwork does not usually share space with 142 bird species, denning bobcats and endangered bats. But the Raven Ridge Natural Area, which straddles parts of Hinesburg, Charlotte and Monkton, is not a conventional gallery. Far from a white-walled box, this spot can trace its origins to a melting continental ice sheet 15,000 years ago. Its "walls" are craggy rock faces, mottled with lichen and shaded by towering deciduous trees.
Advocacyresilience.org

Liberating the Captured Imagination

What does the climate crisis have to teach us? Are we listening to what the Earth is telling us, as planetary systems necessary for the maintenance of life continue to unravel? This question is central to how we might understand, conceptualize, teach, and engage with the multiple social-environmental crises that threaten humankind and the biosphere. Such problems span vast spatial and temporal scales, are inherently transdisciplinary, are rich with complex interconnections, and are centrally rooted in issues of justice and power. These problems invite us to acknowledge our indebtedness to multiple lifeforms and Earth systems over timescales small and large, and emphasize that, for example, Arctic ice melt and a drought in central India may be connected through complex causal links. It seems logical and necessary to engage in this act of deep listening as we ponder ways to live, teach, and be on our fraught planet.
Astronomyadafruit.com

A Quest for City Lights Beyond Planet Earth

Scientists are searching for artificial light sources on other planets. The search for city lights on habitable planets may sound speculative, but it is worth pursuing as a potential technosignature with planned instruments. Proxima b orbits its star every 11.2 days, providing 32.6 more opportunities for its possible inhabitants to celebrate their birthdays than we have on Earth, once per 365.2 days. The high demand for bright lights during birthday parties on the nightside of Proxima b would be a reason for us to celebrate as well, if the signal was noticed by future telescopes.
Animalswnpr.org

Secrets Of The Whales: Photographer Brian Skerry Documents Nature's Giants

They are giants who live their whole lives underwater. In many ways, a whale’s life is completely alien to the human experience. Yet these ocean giants share some surprising similarities with us. This hour, we talk with National Geographic underwater photographer Brian Skerry. His newest cover story for the magazine...
AstronomyNASA

Space Botany and Biology Studies Under Way Benefitting Earth

Cotton plants and kidney cells were the dominant research topics aboard the International Space Station today. NASA TV will also broadcast a preview on Monday of two upcoming Expedition 65 spacewalks. The orbiting lab is hosting a variety of life forms to help researchers understand how weightlessness affects biology. Observations...
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

Review: The Fiancée by Kate White

Kate White’s newest thriller The Fiancée is a perfect poolside or beach read, as this psychological thriller has everything a great summer read needs! Told in an almost locked-room style, as we are secluded at a wealthy family’s sprawling estate, this mystery looks at what appears to be a picture perfect family. However, after a mysterious death occurs, it looks deeper at all the individuals that make up this family, some of their hidden secrets, and who tends to take sides with whom.
AnimalsElko Daily Free Press

Nature Notes: The stately white egret

A white bird stands out. A white bird standing in a local stream or reservoir hardly seems to fit this area with its sagebrush and mountains. The snowy egret would fit better in Florida mangrove swamps. Its regal look is an entirely white plumage, along with a long, slender black bill, slender black legs and bright yellow feet.
Combat Sportsgeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Evolution is more than a Darwinian ‘selfish gene’ battle to the death

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The idea that selfishness and greed are drivers of evolution, and therefore possess underlying virtue, has been around for over a century, ever since Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution became widely accepted. The archetypal robber barons, Andrew Carnegie and John D. Rockefeller, both argued that the “survival of the fittest” principle justified their cutthroat tactics.
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The Most Mysterious Geological Formation on Earth

From scientists to treasure hunters and even the best geologists in the world, Mount Roraima still remains the biggest mystery left on this earth in our history. This amazing Mount that is unique in this world has an oddly unnatural shape as if it was cut with a knife millions of years ago.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Scientists discover prehistoric giant ‘river boss’ crocodile in Australia

Scientists have discovered a new species of giant prehistoric crocodile that roamed south-east Queensland’s waterways millions of years ago, a finding which sheds more light on the evolutionary lineage of these large reptiles.According to the researchers, including Jorgo Ristevski from the University of Queensland in Australia, the new species, named Gunggamarandu maunala, is “one of the largest crocs to have ever inhabited” the continent.The genus name Gunggamarandu means “river boss,” and the species name maunala means “hole head” – referring to the large, hole-like openings located on top of the animal’s skull that served as a place for muscle attachment.“The name...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Shock Discovery Suggests Humans Were in The Americas 20,000 Years Earlier Than Thought

Coxcatlan Cave in Mexico's Tehuacan Valley is a time capsule like no other. Its dusty floor is a history book, its pages detailing thousands of years of food and technology of the land's inhabitants. Archaeologists from the US and Mexico have finally dug into its earliest chapter, using advanced dating techniques to determine the age of animal bones buried among the rock shelter's oldest layers. The results were astonishing, hinting at a human presence in the area as far back as 33,000 years ago – thousands of years before ice sheets stretched to their peak, and around 20,000 years earlier than currently...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom Review

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom brings the family-friendly apocalyptic Netflix cartoon to consoles. But it leaves quite a lot to be desired. Based on the animated series The Last Kids on Earth – which itself is based on a book series – The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom has some things going for it. It features some members of the original voice cast, for example, making it instantly more enjoyable for fans of the series. Its big enemy designs are also rather faithful to the series, and offer up challenging combat encounters.
Comicscomicon.com

A Saga For The Ages: ‘The White Lama’ Reviewed

Alejandro Jodorowsky and Georges Bess deliver Tibetan-set mystical adventure of treachery, martial arts, and spiritual redemption. The White Lama is an ambitious and well executed saga proving that there’s no limit to the creative and literary potential of comics. Overall. Alejandro Jodorowsky has had a paradoxical relationship with spirituality. His...
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom

Yet another licensed game has been released by Outright Games, which dropped Spirit: Lucky’s Big Adventure not even a week ago. For as much as I am already aware I shouldn’t expect much for a title of this “caliber”, I’m always glad to tackle these kinds of games. Licensed tie-ins are almost never as good as your average AAA, but they’re my Achilles’ heel. They remind me of a simpler time in gaming and feature a weird kind of charm that cannot be matched by any other type of game. I’m always glad when a licensed game ends up being better than just “mediocre” or “recommend only for fans”. This was the case with DC Super Hero Girls, and thankfully, it’s also the case with The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom.
Astronomynewsnetnebraska.org

An interstellar fireball “Grazer Earth” was spotted in the sky of Brazil » Science News

The object “bounced” in the atmosphere back into space. The Earth Grazer, which crossed the skies over Brazil on May 30, may be an object of interstellar origin. The meteor was recorded at 23:02 (Brazilian time) in the state of Rio Grande do Sul and was fromHeller and Young Observatory, in Takoara, And from TBT1 to Tangará, Santa Catarina. “Earth Grazer” fireballs are meteors that scrape the Earth’s atmosphere and cover large distances in the upper layers, then return to space. In an analysis conducted by the Brazilian Meteorological Monitoring Network (BRAMON), it was proved that this type of meteorite does not shine like the classical objects that disintegrate before they reach Earth.