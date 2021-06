When an artist declares, “I write a lot of notes”, it obliquely hints at the labyrinth of the networks that her work is defined with. Watching the works – photography, film and video art installations - of the Amsterdam-based visual artist and filmmaker, Fiona Tan, indeed demands a moment to pause to unravel the pattern of light and shadow and walk through the history and memory that inform her practice. So, when Tan gave a peek into a personal exercise of ‘making notes’ as one of the means to develop an artistic project to Eva Sangiorgi in a conversation called Among Fiction and Reality, the certainty of mapping the journey through space and time of the work seems inescapable. Encapsulating the same is Tan’s first mid-career retrospective entitled, With the other hand. The exhibition spanning her output across the past 20 years, was divided into two virtually concurrent exhibitions at the two institutions: Museum der Moderne Salzburg and Kunsthalle Krems.