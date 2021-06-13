2 killed in overnight St. Louis City crash
ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in St. Louis City are investigating a deadly overnight crash Sunday morning. The crash happened before 1 a.m. on Gravois near Interstate 55. A 2021 Mercedes GLE 63S was speeding down eastbound Gravois when it T-Boned a Honda Accord that was turning left from westbound Gravois to get onto Interstate 55. Police said the Honda split into two pieces while the Mercedes vaulted onto the southbound Interstate 55 landing before resting on its roof.www.kmov.com