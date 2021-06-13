Cancel
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,956 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

By Carol Hyndes
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

