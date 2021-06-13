Cancel
Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,814 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

By Bob Marten
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of State Street worth $25,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

slatersentinel.com
Stt#Sec#Sei Investments Co#State Street Co#Sec#Creative Planning#First Trust Advisors#Thomson Reuters#Morgan Stanley#Wells Fargo Company#Barclays#Cao Ian Appleyard
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $113.00

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.44.
Salt Lake City, UTbaseballnewssource.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 241.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vital Farms worth $64,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksslatersentinel.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,877 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of 51job worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.26% of Keros Therapeutics worth $75,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Pasadena, CAmayfieldrecorder.com

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “. NYSE...
Stockscom-unik.info

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells $567,946.90 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,407 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $567,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stockscom-unik.info

Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,885 shares in the company, valued at $11,399,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
San Francisco, CAslatersentinel.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “. LC has been the topic of a...
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Sells 10,846 Shares of Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
StocksWKRB News

EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Sells 1,441 Shares of Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Stockscom-unik.info

Insider Selling: CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells 67,552 Shares of Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells 52,705 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $1,463,090.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 230,000 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 230,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $7,608,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $19,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $26,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.