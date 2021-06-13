Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,814 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.44.