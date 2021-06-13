Cancel
Stocks

Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches One Day Volume of $167.00

By Steve Fairfield
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $248,368.56 and approximately $167.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

