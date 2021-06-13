Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches One Day Volume of $167.00

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $13.68 or 0.00043026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $456.92 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.