Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Reaches $0.0310 on Top Exchanges

By David Hasegawa
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $37.16 million and $2.49 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

