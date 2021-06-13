3 Secrets to Survive the Next Stock Market Crash
Have you been reading the financial news lately? If so, you know what the pundits are saying: A stock market crash/correction is coming. Yikes!. The truth is, stock market corrections are a normal part of the investment cycle. As our colleague Sean Williams writes: “At no point over the past 60 years has there been a bear market that didn’t correct between 10% and 19.9% at least once within three years of hitting a bottom. We’re now more than 14 months removed from the March 2020 bottom and have yet to see a double-digit percentage retracement in the benchmark S&P 500.” So you have to believe a correction is imminent.americanonews.com