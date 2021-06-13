Sei Investments Co. Has $24.46 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)
Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,056 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.slatersentinel.com