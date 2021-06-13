Cancel
OG Fan Token (OG) Price Tops $5.26 on Exchanges

By Jon Anderson
 9 days ago

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $6.70 million and $1.09 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One OG Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $5.26 or 0.00014641 BTC on popular exchanges.

