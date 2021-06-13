Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Sei Investments Co. Acquires 24,360 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

By Bryan LeMar
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

slatersentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvx#Chevron Co#Cvx#Sec#Sei Investments Co#Gsa Capital Partners Llp#Latitude Advisors Llc#Dz Bank#Zacks Investment Research#Citigroup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stockstickerreport.com

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $487,016.39 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $487,016.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stockstickerreport.com

Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,702 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Stockstickerreport.com

Sei Investments Co. Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Cimarex Energy worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Morgan Stanley Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $57.00

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.12.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $62.00

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.14.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.26% of Keros Therapeutics worth $75,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of...
StocksWKRB News

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “. NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.88. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jrs Investments Llc Sells 9,993 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $629,559.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
StocksWKRB News

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) CFO Acquires $149,999.50 in Stock

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stockstickerreport.com

Sei Investments Co. Has $8.27 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stockstickerreport.com

Sei Investments Co. Buys 41,094 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires 74,928 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,928 shares during the […]
StocksWKRB News

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.