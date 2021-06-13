Sei Investments Co. Acquires 24,360 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)
Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.slatersentinel.com