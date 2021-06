As the use of the Internet and social media become more and more prominent in everyday life, companies are searching for new ways to reach their customers. Online shopping has taken the world by storm- people can now receive almost any item without having to step foot outside of their residences. Now even fitting rooms have become virtual, making it easier than ever to find the perfect fit, color, or style. This can be attributed to Augmented Reality (AR), a technology that enhances real-world items using computer-generated software. So, what does this mean for businesses?