Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)
Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.slatersentinel.com