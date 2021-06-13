Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

By Alice Vandehei
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

slatersentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abmd#Capital Investments#Abmd#City Holding Co#Abiomed Inc#Svb Leerink#Impella 2 5#Impella Cp#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings#Abiomed Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. SEC
Related
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang Sells 1,309 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.88.
Stockscom-unik.info

Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $106,000 Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstickerreport.com

Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $308.89 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 2,596.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,347,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297,276 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 1.8% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.47% of Snowflake worth $308,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report $242.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.50 million. Abiomed reported sales of $164.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Citigroup Downgrades Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) to Neutral

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.22.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Acquires 100,815 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Saul Centers worth $81,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Manchester […]
Stockscom-unik.info

BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.00% of The Shyft Group worth $91,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

Analysts Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target at $78.10

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.10.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Abiomed reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $204.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.09% of The Cooper Companies worth $204,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for […]
Marketstechinvestornews.com

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of O Shares Investment […]
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Johnson & Johnson, This Is When You'll Get a Booster, CEO Says

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines across the U.S. may only have started just short of six months ago, but the effect it has had on the pandemic is undeniable. Now, as cases continue to drop nationwide and health officials push for more of the public to get their shots, others are already looking forward to how we'll deal with the virus in the future to keep it from roaring back. And according to Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson & Johnson, this will likely involve an annual booster shot that will be administered alongside other important doses.