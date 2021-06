Returning to the marshes and swamps surrounding the idyllic metropolis of Leyawiin appears like a portal to a very completely different time interval of The Elder Scrolls lore. The final time we noticed this a part of Tamriel was again in 2006, the place it occupied the southeastern nook of Cyrodiil in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. For reference, that was a number of years earlier than we even knew there was going to be a Fallout 3, so it’s secure to say that it’s been a short while. The Elder Scrolls On-line: Blackwood is aware of precisely which heartstrings it’s pulling right here, as its roughly 20 hours of content material – minus the endgame raid stuff – is affected by gags and unmissable references to Oblivion that usually find yourself feeling extra endearing reasonably than stale.