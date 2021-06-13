Cancel
Torrance, CA

Nun STEALS $835K To Cover Gambling Debts

alaturkanews.com
 10 days ago

A Southern California stole nearly $1 million from the church to pay for her gambling addiction. Ana Kasparian and Cenk Uygur discuss on The Young Turks. Watch LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. http://youtube.com/tyt/live Read more HERE: https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/06/09/nun-embezzlement-gambling-california-kreuper/ "With each new school year, fresh checks for tuition and fees streamed into the principal’s office at St. James Catholic School in Torrance, Calif. But for 10 years, those checks, along with donations, scarcely made it to the school’s bank account." Hosts: Ana Kasparian, Cenk Uygur Cast: Ana Kasparian, Cenk Uygur *** The largest online progressive news show in the world. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT's independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks/join SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=theyoungturks.

www.alaturkanews.com
Torrance, CAPosted by
GQMagazine

That Lying, Gambling, Embezzling Nun Pleads Guilty

Two summers ago, Sean Flynn reported a wild story for GQ about two very badly behaved nuns: Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper, and Sister Lana Chang, a principal and a teacher at St. James Catholic School in Torrance, California. The nuns funneled hundreds of thousands of fundraising dollars into a shell account to support a gambling habit. Their crimes came to light in 2018, and earlier this week, Kreuper pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and money laundering.
Gamblinggentside.co.uk

Gambling-addicted nun accused of embezzling school funds

A long-time headmaster of a Catholic primary school in the USA is alleged to have embezzled funds over many years and to have gambled them away in a casino, among other things. Now, according to the district attorney's office in Los Angeles, the nun with a gambling addiction has been...
California StateThe Guardian

Retired nun admits to embezzling more than $800,000 to fund gambling habit

A retired nun has admitted to embezzling $835,000 over 10 years from a Catholic school in California to fund her gambling habit, according to federal prosecutors. Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper, 79, a former principal at St James Catholic School in Torrance, California, used tuition fees and donations to subsidize casino gambling expenses and credit card payments, the authorities said.
