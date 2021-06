The White Sox are doing a weekend away in Detroit in what shapes up to be rematch of last weekend. Hopefully without bad sac bunt choices. The White Sox are 6-4 in their last 10 games and 13-13 on the road. They’re plowing through AL Central teams at a rate of 21-12 and sitting on top of the division at 4.5 games up on Cleveland. Lucas Giolito is tapped for the start. He lost during his last start, against Detroit, so this is really the revenge game. He’s 2-2 in his career against the Tigers, with an ERA of 3.90 against their offense, striking out 44.