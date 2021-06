With Redfall being revealed as a vampire title from Arkane, those Elder Scrolls 6 title rumors have been shot down. During E3 2021, the final reveal from Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase was Redfall, a new IP from Arkane. The game finds a group of young 'uns running around slaying vampires in the dead of night, and the cinematic trailer really sets the tone for what seems like a fast-paced and spookily entertaining story. But Redfall was once thought to be the name of the upcoming Elder Scrolls 6, which has found the Redfall subreddit find itself in an existential crisis.