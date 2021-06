While we didn’t get any news on the upcoming Elder Scrolls 6. Fans will be able to enjoy the Elder Scrolls Online with some enchanting upgrades on the Xbox Series X/S. Starting on June 15th players who own the Xbox Series X/S will be able to play Elder Scrolls Online with new visuals. Recently the game had some new content added to it with the Blackwood expansion. That new content brings players back into the world of Oblivion.