It’s not every day that a mod blows up. The Forgotten City was originally released that way, only to prove so popular that an entirely remade version, which now has a release date, was made from scratch. There isn’t long to go, either, as the game is releasing on July 28, which is only about six weeks away. Thus, a labor of love that’s been in the making for years will finally see the light of day outside of the familiar confines of Skyrim. It’s quite a unique scenario, but I’m all for it.