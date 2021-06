Mass Effect 5 (actual title unknown) should be playable on both of the big next-gen consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series-X, as well as on Windows PC, though whether the game will release on them all at the same time remains to be seen. Given the time until the game’s release, we do not have confirmed system requirements for the game at the moment, but we can make an educated guess. See below for the best current estimates for both the minimum and recommended system requirements, obviously though these will be subject to change as the game gets closer to release.