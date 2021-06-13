Cancel
Detroit Lakes, MN

New permanent building in the works for Faith Christian School in Detroit Lakes

By Marie T. Johnson
DL-Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 25 years of operating out of temporary classrooms, Faith Christian School is getting a permanent home. The Detroit Lakes parochial school broke ground in early May on a construction project that will add four new classrooms, a half-gym, kitchen, storage space and more to the back of Faith Lutheran Church, doubling the school's previous space for its K-8 classes and also making room for a new full-time preschool program.

