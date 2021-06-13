Cancel
The Witcher - Multipack Save - Shani - Game mod - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 10 days ago

Save game for The Witcher created by Kindo. This save pack contains six saves coming straight from the end of the game. In the first, Geralt is neutral and Adda is alive. In the second, Geralt is neutral and Adda is dead. In the third, Geralt has allied himself with the Order, and Adda is alive. In the fourth, Geralt has allied with the Order, and Adda is dead. In the fifth, Geralt allied with the Scoiatael, and Adda is alive. Conversely, in the sixth, Geralt allied with the Scoiatael, and Adda is dead. In all cases, Alvin was placed in Shani's care.

