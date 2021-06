The Legend of Zelda: Mystery of Solarus DX is a free open-source game created by Solarus Team. The Legend of Zelda: Mystery of Solarus DX is set to be a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past on the SNES, using the same graphics and game mechanisms. Mystery of Solarus DX is the first game made with the Solarus engine and in fact, Solarus was primarily designed for this game.