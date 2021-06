Just a few months after giving birth to her daughter, Grace Warrior, Bindi Irwin is now sitting down to discuss life as a new mother. During her interview with People, Steve Irwin’s daughter shares she is loving every minute of motherhood so far. “When we first got [Grace] home, it’s as if she’s always been with us,” Bindi explains. “It’s a really strange feeling when you can’t remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before.”