Editorial: Democrats' censure is a step down a troubling road
No one could remember the last time a local political party censured elected officials from its own ranks. The Palm Beach County Democratic Executive Committee voted overwhelmingly on June 3 to scold four School Board members who voted to remove the words “white advantage” from an equity statement that turned contentious — never mind that School Board elections are nonpartisan. Two of those targeted members, Frank Barbieri and Barbara McQuinn, promptly announced they would quit the Democratic Party.www.palmbeachpost.com