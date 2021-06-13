11-36 casette change

As we have already been informing you, Microsoft has already set a date for the presentation of the new version of Windows that will replace, with time and patience, the current one that we all have on our computers. It is a Windows 11 that in recent days has been offering more clues about everything it will offer and that, for the most part, will consist of giving the operating system a new appearance. And what until yesterday were conjectures, have become realities after a publication appeared in a forum in China in which they claim to have an ISO of the new operating system and that they have already installed on a computer. It is about the 21996 compilation of Windows 11 and it makes it very clear that the Redmond people are going to find certain joys in terms of design with this new version. New interface … or so it seems. Anyway, although this leak of an ISO of Windows 11 may leave us the feeling of important changes in the interface part, the truth is that looking a little further we see that the same concept of Windows that we have been enjoying for almost 30 years. Since the release of that version that changed everything and was the mythical Windows 95. If we look at some of the screens that have been published, we will understand that many of the elements that arrive with Windows 11 seem to be taken from that failed project that was Windows 10X and that just a few weeks ago Microsoft took it upon themselves to bury forever. Do not doubt that, possibly, many of those elements that were designed for that version have ended up in the new one that we will know in greater depth next week. One of the most obvious changes, and which will surely be strange to you, is that of the bottom bar, the start menu with the shortcuts to the applications that we have anchored. Instead of aligning to the left, they align to the center, so the Windows symbol, which we have always seen located in the same place, changes. Now, in the same forum where these details have been revealed, they warn that if we prefer to leave it as usual, we will have the option to align it to the left. These changes have not gone unnoticed by some users who, in the original post of the Chinese forum, have come to describe that start menu as “disgusting”. It is evident that on many occasions any change implies a rejection by users, but nothing like waiting until the 24th to know, in depth, everything that Windows 11 is going to bring us good. Don’t you think?