When, not if, the College Football Playoff expands from its current four-team format to 12 teams, that will likely be the death knell for the bowl-game system as we know it. Since the CFP’s formation in 2014, those who run the bowl system have grappled with how to keep the non-CFP games relevant. That process became more and more difficult each year. There were (and are) too many bowls — games often being of little or no importance, played in front of few fans. The only relevance for coaches were (and are) the extra practices bowl participants receive, plus the financial bonuses in their contracts.