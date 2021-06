New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick credited quarterback Cam Newton as being "way ahead of where he was last year" during the team's minicamp session this week. “Yeah, well, Cam is way ahead of where he was last year at this time, there’s no question about that, as you would expect,” Bill Belichick said on Tuesday morning ahead of the Patriots' second minicamp practice via CBS Boston. “He has a good year of experience under his belt, and we’ll start the process at the beginning, and not being in catch-up mode like he was last year.”