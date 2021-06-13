Mob runs riot in Washington Square Park and party promoter behind 'out-of-control' raves

A brawl broke out in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park that led to two stabbings, numerous thefts and beatings at a party hosted in the park by a controversial DJ.

At the rave, two men were stabbed in the New York City downtown park after a fight began between 10 people, according to reports from the New York Post .

It took place at roughly 2.15am, at a gathering of roughly 50 people, which had sprung up in the park in the middle of a historic and exclusive neighbourhood in Manhattan.

Police were told that one of the victim’s was “Pyscho Wilson”, according to the New York Post . He is reported to be unaccommodating with their investigation.

Another woman, 21, was pushed to the ground and a man known only as Constantino, 77, was attacked, who worked at the nearby Washington Square Diner. He had a large cut on his forehead after a plate was thrown at him for throwing out a rowdy customer.

The owner of Constantino’s workplace described the assailant’s behaviour who attacked the worker, who has been named by the NYPD as Gregory Cornwell, 27.

“He started cursing and and screaming and yelling and doing whatever he wanted, and then he grabbed the chef and threw him on the window,” said George Takos.

According to eye witnesses, Mr Cornwell was held down at the scene by Constantino’s colleagues until the authorities arrived. One of those who restrained him says that Mr Cornwell bit him. He has since been indicted on a felony charge of assault. All of the injured parties are thought to be going to make a full recovery.

According to local residents, the parties in the Greenwich Village park have become a massive problem.

One of the promoters of the raves, David ‘Shaman’ Ortiz, 28, called those that oppose the party “Karens”, a term to denote entitled white women, and “Kevins”, to refer to men.

“If you have an issue with amplified sound and you live in the downtown area, you live in the Washington Square Park area, then you should move,” he told the New York Post .

He added, “I’m not letting anybody steal our joy.”

Mr Ortiz lives in Queens, and local residents remain adamant that they will not be deterred by his gatherings. They have asked authorities to increase their role in the area. Authorities have attempted to institute a 10pm curfew in the park to control the crowds.

Outdoor gatherings have increased to a maximum capacity of 200 people under New York state coronavirus rules . This change was made on 22 March from 50. Inside gatherings are allowed 100 people.