Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Lightning Round: Julien BriseBois addresses the Lightning’s cap decisions

By Igor Nikonov
rawcharge.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Lightning’s cap maneuvering has been one of the main topics this season and the criticism of using LTIR cap advantage has been accompanying the team through the whole season. This topic has heated up after Dougie Hamilton’s remark during his exit interview, who left a comment that the Carolina Hurricanes lost to a team “$18 million over the cap”, which in all fairness was taken out of the context, as the Canes defenceman added that he “knocking the rules”. This quote however has been spread out to the media and even Nikita Kucherov himself was forced to comment this quote.

www.rawcharge.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Ryan Callahan
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Julien Brisebois
Person
Dougie Hamilton
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Mike Bossy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Round#Ltir#Canes#Nhl Com#The Florida Panthers#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLchatsports.com

To Lightning, Islanders' Game 1 win was more about Tampa's failures

TAMPA, Fla. — However the Islanders are perceived is not of utmost importance to their players. But management knows it matters. "I think winning matters," Cal Clutterbuck said. "I think winning, it’s what’s important to us. Everyone’s opinion is different. Everyone is entitled to it. But, no we don’t think about it."
NHL

3 Keys: Lightning at Hurricanes, Game 5 of second round

Tampa Bay can advance with victory; Trocheck, Niederreiter could return for Carolina. The Carolina Hurricanes have questions about injured players and their starting goalie before getting a chance to answer the bell and keep their season alive in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Second Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday.
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Fantastic postseason continues

Kucherov provided an assist and two shots in Tuesday night's 2-0 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5. Kucherov collected a secondary assist on Brayden Point's game-winning goal. The 27-year-old leads the postseason in points (18), assists (13) and power-play points (13).
NHLchatsports.com

Lightning Round: Another round, another win

After the game, Coach Cooper stated that the Tampa Bay Lightning had survived two of their toughest rounds in his history with the organization. That’s something considering some of the match-ups they’ve had in the past. Despite how tough the series were, the Lightning never faced elimination. That makes six series in a row where they didn’t have a “lose and go home” game.
NHLNHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Game 5 - Lightning 2, Hurricanes 0

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's series-clinching win over Carolina in Game 5. In their first round series against Florida, the Lightning went to Sunrise for Game Five with a 3-1 series lead. After losing that game, the Lightning felt that they hadn't played with the urgency and desperation level necessary to eliminate a quality opponent.
chatsports.com

What’s different between the Leafs and Lightning?

The Tampa Bay Lightning are enjoying a second series win today after beating the Carolina Hurricanes in five games. The Lightning, with their top four forwards Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, and Anthony Cirelli, are the most realistic proxy for a team that’s built on the same strengths as the Leafs. They also just won a Cup and seem poised to do it again. So if they are so good, what do the Leafs need to do to get there?
hockeyinsiders.net

Dougie Hamilton Takes Shots At Lightning's Cap Situation.

The Carolina Hurricanes' season has come to an end while the Tampa Bay Lightning will move on to the final four. While it's no surprise the Lightning have found themselves there, since the start of the season they've received lots of criticism regarding their roster. The biggest red flag was...
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Wednesday’s FTB: Avalanche collapse, Lightning advance

The Tampa Bay Lightning are the second team to advance to the third round, after dispatching the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 in Game 5 of their Central Division series last night. I was writing an article about what the Lightning have that the Leafs don’t but it turned into its own feature that will come out soon. Back to the Lightning, after getting swept in shocking fashion by the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Lightning have won six straight playoff series and might face the New York Islanders for the second time in the Conference Finals. Sadly, Dallas won’t be able to make it a repeat of last year.
NHLchatsports.com

Lightning Round: A city so nice, we’ll have to beat it twice

The New York Islanders have beat the Boston Bruins in six games and are moving on to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 2020 Conference Finals rematch. These teams are mostly the same compared to the ones where the Lightning beat the Islanders in six games, although both teams have brought in their own rentals. [Lighthouse Hockey]
NHLchatsports.com

Tampa Bay Lightning continue to go out of their way to defend themselves over salary cap games

Kucherov and Hedman celebrate [DIRK SHADD | Tampa Bay Times]. Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton made a comment about the Lightning that has touched a nerve. “We had a great season. We lost to a team that’s $18 million over the cap, or whatever they are,” Hamilton referenced Tampa’s bloated salary cap. “I don’t have a problem with it. You just realize how good that team was.”
Yardbarker

Hamilton Upset Hurricanes Lost to Lightning Team $18M Over Salary Cap

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton sat down for a media avail to end his season and discussed the disappointment that comes with being out of the playoffs. Noting that the Tampa Bay Lightning are a very good team, he felt good about his Carolina Hurricanes roster and noted that they faced off against an incredibly difficult team to be beat and one had a decisive advantage.
NHLmyq105.com

NHL Playofffs Round 3 Schedule: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders

2 down 2 to go for our Tampa Bay Lightning. After decisive victories over the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes, it’s now time to put away the New York Islanders. The team that takes this series will play for the Stanley Cup. If this seems familiar, it should. The Lightning beat the Islanders 4 games to 2 to advance to the Stanley Cup finals last year. You know what happened then. The big difference this year – no bubble. And the Bolts will have home ice advantage. Games 1 and 2 will be played at Amalie Arena. The series then moves to Long Island for games 3 and 4.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Islanders eliminate Bruins, will face Lightning in third round

Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. The New York Islanders eliminated the Boston Bruins last night, winning Game 6 by a score of 6-2 and securing their spot in the third round of the playoffs. The Islanders opened the scoring about halfway through the first period, when Travis Zajac put...
FanSided

Islanders Lightning semi-final round schedule released

With the Vegas Golden Knights win last night over the Colorado Avalanche, the final piece of the final four was sealed. And he second the final buzzer sounded in Game 6 between the Knights and Avalanche the NHL, and the New York Islanders released the schedule for the semi-final round.
SuncoastPost

Tampa Bay Lightning vs NY Islanders- It’s a New Year!

It’s the season! The Stanley Cup is up for grabs with the semi-finals starting on Sunday, June 13 in Tampa. It’s the Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders. Yes, the same 2 teams that met last year in the semi-finals. It was a super exciting series with the Lightning prevailing in 6 games.
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Nikita Kucherov shares details about his recovery process

Following the elimination game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes’ defenceman Dougie Hamilton made a remark, that his team “lost to a team that’s $18 million over the cap“. This quote however was taken out of context by many media outlets, as Hamilton also added that he has no problem with it.
NBC Sports

The Wraparound: Lightning have become NHL’s model of consistency, success

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included. • The NHL’s semifinals begin on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with the Tampa Bay Lightning hosting the New York...