10 Anime Shows To Watch If You're New To The Genre

Anime has been around for decades, charming genre devotees with whimsical Studio Ghibli movies and keeping them on the edge of their seats with high-octane action series. For a while, the fandom around anime was considered niche in the United States, but in recent years the genre has exploded in popularity. The anime boom doesn’t look like it’ll slow down anytime soon, so if you have yet to go on board, now is the perfect time. However, it can be pretty intimidating finding the right anime to check out if you don’t know where to start, so here are some anime show recommendations for newbies that will help ease you into the fandom: