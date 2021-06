Tottenham are in advanced negotiations with Paulo Fonseca after the former Roma manager was identified as the club’s preferred option to succeed José Mourinho. The 48-year-old Portuguese, who left Roma in May and was replaced by Mourinho, is understood to have held talks with the Spurs hierarchy about a three-year contract having been recommended by the club’s new director of football, Fabio Paratici. Fonseca is believed to be open to moving to north London having previously managed Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine for three years before moving to the Stadio Olimpico in 2019.