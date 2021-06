Good Morning Golfholics! We have a new best of video in the books...this time it's Claire Hogle!. Well it's been 4 years since Claire showed up at Ranch Bernardo Country Club as a teenager to play around with Coach and Marko. Now after 4 years at Cal San Marcos she turned into a well rounded lady with a super smooth swing fun loving bubbly attitude and a sick short game to boot. As you'll see in this video Claire has a passion and love for the game thats clearly undeniable. This video like the other Best of Videos I've done was really fun to make. The Golfholics crew consistently shows me/us how to stay positive on the golf course no matter how you're playing. Thanks again Coach for steering the ship durning these tough times we all appreciate you!