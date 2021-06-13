Why Derek Stingley Jr. should take a pass on lining up at receiver

Derek Stingley Jr. is a grown man capable of making adult decisions. He’ll certainly have plenty of them in his football future. There’ll be the decision as to whether he should try to jump a route or play it safe in a potential game-deciding moment. He’ll have to decide if he wants to leave Baton Rouge for the NFL at season’s end. There could even be the decision about who he hires as his agent to inevitably get him that all-important second NFL contract.