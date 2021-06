Recently, I was wasting time on the internet -- as one will do -- when I stumbled over my list of the Top 50 Patriots of the Bill Belichick Era. Assembled as a summer project in 2015, just a few months after the Patriots won their fourth Super Bowl, it was a lot more difficult and time-consuming than I imagined it would be. I was still filing write-ups from the courtyard of the Marriott Grande Vista in Orlando first thing in the morning during the first week of July.